Industry gurus to unpack digital future at ICT summit

COMPULINK Holdings, a leading information communication technology (ICT) company in Zimbabwe, will host the inaugural Evolve ICT Summit 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre next month.

The summit will bring together “thought-leading policymakers and captains of industry” in the ICT space, to present and discuss ideas on pathways to Zimbabwe and Africa’s prosperous digital future, under the theme “Lead with Vision”.

“We are excited to host this inaugural event and the opportunities it presents, and are delighted to announce the confluence of key policymakers and ICT thought leaders at the summit,” said the event organiser and Complink managing director Mr Simon Nyamuda.

Notable speakers such as Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Group chief executive officer Dr Douglas Mboweni, group CEO of MorniPac International Dr Whisper Rukanda and the Compulink co-founder himself, have confirmed participation at the summit.

The event will be officially opened by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Dr Tatenda Mavetera.

“Along with the Honourable Dr Tatenda Mavetera, who will officially open the summit, the event will also bring tech entrepreneur Mr Tawanda Chihambakwe, managing director of Eskill Trading Mr Brett Hensberg, STEMLady Holdings CEO Ms Sicelo Dube and the deputy director of research, innovation and education 5.0 at Arupe Jesuit University, Engineer Prudence Kadebu, among other speakers,” Mr Nyamuda said.

The summit’s agenda would span diverse topics crucial to navigating the complexities of the digital age and aims to equip delegates with invaluable insights and strategies to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Topics to be addressed at the summit will include artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, drone technology in agriculture, empowering women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), change management, digital transformation, cyber security, the Internet of Things, and career guidance for technology students.”

Mr Nyamudda said that the organisers hoped the summit would catalyse individuals and organisations “to re-dream and rethink the vision for digital transformation in Africa”.

“By providing a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and learning, we hope to empower participants to embrace change, drive innovation, and chart a course toward a prosperous digital future,” Mr Nyamuda said.

