Mobile network operator Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has distanced itself from rumours circulating on social media that it is set to raise prices of data. In a statement, Econet had this to say

It’s not true. The message circulating on social media is false did not originate from us. We urge our customers to disregard the message and continue enjoying data packages from our network; the network with fastest and widest data services in the country.

Source: Pindula