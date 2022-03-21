BMW teams up with T-Mobile for the first-ever 5G enabled cars

BMW has joined up with T-Mobile to create the first-ever 5G connected cars in the US. The car manufacturer are to debut the 2022 BMW iX and i4 models which now work with the telecommunication company’s 5G network which will be available to drivers for a subscription fee of $20 per month.

In a blog post, T-Mobile said: “Another first in 5G! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced Magenta Drive for BMW and the first 5G connected cars in the U.S. Available now, the all-new 2022 BMW iX and i4 come T-Mobile 5G ready with unlimited 5G data to turn your car into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and connect all your in-car devices, and unlimited voice calling. As vehicles become even more connected to the world around them, people on the go can access America’s largest and fastest 5G network. “Available for $20 per month to postpaid customers, T-Mobile Magenta Drive for BMW can turn any qualified BMW vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot over America’s most awarded 5G network — to enable blazing fast data and Wi-Fi, as well as voice calls on T-Mobile’s nationwide network” The mobile network went on to claim that users able “up to connect up to 10 devices at a time” in their vehicle and “download content” with limitless data.

For a standalone 5G hotspot, T-Mobile are reportedly charging $336 for the upfront cost of the 5G device, plus an additional monthly fee of $50 for 100GB of data, whereas BMW are offering unlimited 5G data for just $20 a month. It comes just weeks after rival car company Audi announced that their drivers would be among the first to experience 5G when driving as are to partner with the Verizon network with the project set to be complete by 2024. Audi said at the time: “Audi drivers will be among the first in the world to experience a new generation of automobiles, one in which their car is both a 5G mobile device and a vehicle.”

