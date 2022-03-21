Khupe Endorses Chamisa

BULAWAYO – The beleaguered MDC-T Vice President Thokozane Khupe has endorsed opposition party CCC led by Nelson Chamisa in the coming by-elections

Khupe announced at a press conference in Bulawayo Monday she was throwing her weight behind the firebrand young politician.

She was clad in a branded yellow T-Shirt with Chamisa’s face.

“We are building a strong foundation towards a resounding victory in 2023. So let us all of us rally behind president Nelson Chamisa as we prepare for 2023 elections, as it’s going to be a defining moment for every citizen in this country,” Khupe said.

Khupe says she will be conducting a door to door campaign encouraging citizens to vote for Nelson Chamisa.

*More to come*

