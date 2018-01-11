The athlete and her three-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian are such a beautiful and sweetest duo on the cover of Vogue magazine’s February issue.

In the candid interview with Rob Haskell, Serena Williams talks about motherhood, returning to work and doing what she loves.

Check out some of the highlights of the interview below:

“We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen.”… “Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls. Oh, my God, I loved my dolls.”

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this,” she says. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, ‘Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?’ The emotions are insane.”

“Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”