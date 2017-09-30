Mubochwa to dazzle UNESCO fashion reception

FASHION designer Thembani Mubochwa, who made his name as the man that used to make the finest threads for late South African gospel icon Sfiso Ncwane, has been recognised as one of the continent’s finest fashion craftsmen by being asked to exhibit at the ongoing United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Education (Unesco) Africa Fashion Reception (AFR).

Mubochwa, the founder of TZM Fashion House and Afro Ju Clothing, is representing Zimbabwe in the continental fashion extravaganza which started on Thursday and ends on Saturday 30 September in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Classified as not just an event but a movement, the AFR is organised and packaged by Legendary Gold Limited in collaboration with Unesco, the Nigerian Permanent Delegation to Unesco, African Union Commission and Atunda Entertainment.

According to the project’s CEO Lexy Mojo-Eyes, AFR was created as a platform for positive change. It was created with the intention of attracting global attention to Africa’s very rich and diversified dress culture which can be explored as a catalyst for the social and economic growth of the continent’s garment and textile industries while also expanding the potential power of fashion as a tool for fighting poverty in Africa.

This is to be done by creating wealth through the empowerment of women and youths in the various fashion vocations through training, capacity building schemes, workshops and setting up of medium and small-scale businesses, thereby supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Mubochwa, who has been using fashion as a tool for positive environmental change through the protection of the country’s jumbos, acknowledged the role played by the Government of Zimbabwe in facilitating his trip.

“We would like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate and Honourable Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Zim Parks and Reticulate PR for making our trip possible,” Mubochwa said. – Manica Post