Disabled models defies odds, takes to the ramp at Miss Deaf Zim 2019

“THE human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away and it’s not our disabilities that count but our abilities.”

This is a living philosophy for a 23-year-old hearing impaired Bulawayo model Thandinkosi Sibanda also known as Thandy who has been in the shadows despite making recognisable progress on the ramp.

Thandy as Sibanda is affectionately known in the modelling industry is the reigning Miss Deaf Zimbabwe and is set to defy odds as she is representing the country at the Miss Deaf World 2019 to be held in South Africa this Friday.

Speaking to B-Metro through her manager who is also her interpreter, Madeline Johana, Thandy said despite facing challenges in her preparations she was hopeful that she was going to bring home the coveted prize.

“I am so proud to be representing my country-Zimbabwe — at the Miss Deaf World 2019 in South Africa.

“I love what I do, it’s not easy as a hearing impaired young lady but through hard work, perseverance, determination it’s possible to attain what others have achieved in the world of modelling.

“I believe I am the African Queen who speaks a language known by a few and I represent a community that is talented and silent in your own eyes but vibrant to those who we are,” said Thandy.

The reigning Miss Deaf Zimbabwe and Bulawayo-born model was one of the judges at the recently held Pupu Tshangane Carnival in Lupane.

Co-ordinator of Pupu Tshangane Carnival Soneni Gwizi hailed Thandy’s participation saying: “She is the first deaf model to have been given that mandate as we wanted the carnival to be disability inclusive and accessible.”

The carnival was held by Amakhosi Theatre head Thabo Siziba and Cont Mhlanga.