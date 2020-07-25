Watch: Trevor Noah says he is worried about Kanye West

Comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on the situation, rapper-turned-presidential candidate, Kanye West has landed himself in, claiming the star needs help.

“The Daily Show” host shared his thoughts on Kanye’s “disastrous” rally that hogged global headlines and spoke out about how he was concerned for the rapper’s well-being and asked who people who care about him must take his mic away.

In a video posted on “The Daily Show” Twitter account, Trevor shared his opinions on Kanye’s headline-grabbing campaign.

At the rally, Kanye broke down saying he was almost aborted. He also said that American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman did not free slaves.

“Kanye has been promoting a new album/presidential campaign and it has not been going great. This is officially the weirdest hip hop beef of all time. You’re gonna go after Harriet Tubman for not getting the slaves better jobs”.

“Honestly, guys, I don’t know what to make of this because my takeaway from this event is that Kanye West doesn’t seem well. I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away. Although ironically, the best person for that job is Kanye,” Trevor said.

Trevor’s video came before Kanye’s Twitter rant in which he attacked his wife, Kim Kardashian West and other family members.

In a string of now-deleted tweets, Kanye implied that his wife Kim K had cheated on him with Meek Mill and revealed that he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year.

Watch the video below: