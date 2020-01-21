Sri Lanka reach 124 for two at lunch v Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka withstood a disciplined Zimbabwe bowling attack to reach 124 for two at lunch on the third day of the first Test on Tuesday. Replying to Zimbabwe’s first inning tally of 358, the tourists added 80 runs in the morning session from 30 overs.

But they still trail by 234 runs on the first innings and lost an important wicket when captain Dimuth Karunaratne flicked a low catch to mid wicket handing debutant bowler Victor Nyauchi his first Test wicket.

He added 37 runs and was dismissed with the tourists on 92 for two.

Karunaratne had resumed his partnership with Kusal Mendis after bad light stopped Monday’s play with Sri Lanka on 42 for the loss of one wicket.

Mendis survived a couple of close calls, notably from Nyauchi, and went in to lunch on 43 off 103 deliveries, with partner Angelo Mathews on 14.