Sekuru Banda Donates Cash, Groceries To George Shaya, Boxer ‘Mosquito’

POPULAR traditional healer Sekuru Kwamwelo Banda has donated groceries and cash worth thousands of dollars to two former national sports legends.

Those who received the donations Thursday include the legendary Dynamos player, George Shaya who plied his trade in the 1960s and 1970s. The donation was handed to Shaya at his Glen Norah home in Harare.

Another beneficiary was Alfonso Zvenyika popularly known during his boxing days as the “Mosquito” who was handed the groceries and cash at his Mbare home also in Harare.

Other elderly people in Mbare, Glen Norah, and Glen View also received groceries from Sekuru Banda.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com after making the donations, Banda said his mission was on helping the elderly and those in need of assistance during the national lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Most of the beneficiaries who are the elderly, are unemployed and unable to fend for themselves and their families. Hopefully, the groceries will go a long way in mitigating hunger during the lockdown period,” he said.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Banda saying they could no longer afford a normal lifestyle.

Boxer Alfonso Zvenyika said he was very grateful for the gesture.

“I am very grateful to Sekuru Banda for what he has done to me and my family. Due to the lockdown, life is difficult since I live from hand to mouth. My family and I have been struggling to put food on the table. At least now they can have some food, many thanks to Sekuru Banda,” said Mosquito.

Shaya’s wife, Agnes, also showed gratitude to Banda saying the family was now surviving on selling fish in the community, but due to the lockdown, they are failing to fend for themselves.

“We are very grateful for Sekuru Banda’s gesture, life at the moment is very tough. I usually sell fish but I do not have anywhere to buy the fish for reselling. I have stopped. May God Bless Sekuru Banda for the food he has given us.”

Banda urged Zimbabweans to abide by the lockdown regulations in order for the country to fight the deadly pandemic.

“All Zimbabweans, let us listen to the government and abide by the rules, let us also be strong. I know it’s painful but there is nothing that can be done,” he added.