Scuderia Ferrari announced Thursday that they have extended the Formula One driver Charles Leclerc’s contract with the team.

The Monegasque driver will race for the Italian team beyond the 2024 season, Scuderia Ferrari said in a statement.

Leclerc, who has been racing for Ferrari since 2019, has won five races and 30 podiums during his time with Ferrari.

The 26-year-old finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2022 World Drivers’ Championship.

