Former France star Nicolas Anelka becomes Turkish lower division club CEO

Spread the love

A Turkish lower division football club has hired former France star Nicolas Anelka as CEO on Thursday.

“Welcome, Professor! Our club has agreed with Nicolas Anelka for the CEO position,” Umraniyespor, an Istanbul-based club currently playing in Türkiye’s second-tier division, said on X.

Umraniyespor have been relegated from the top-flight Super Lig last season.

Anelka, 44, a former France forward, played for many famous clubs in Europe such as Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Juventus.

One of the leading football stars of his generation and key players at the English Premier League, Anelka spent one and half seasons at Fenerbahce to be the Turkish champion in 2005.

He retired from football in 2016 after playing for India’s Mumbai City.

Anelka was the Premier League’s top scorer with 19 goals in the 2008-09 season as a Chelsea player.

He won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in 2000, before helping France secure the EURO 2000 title.

Anelka was the English champion twice; with Arsenal in 1998, and Chelsea in 2010.

He last managed a French lower division club Hyeres in 2021 after coaching Lille youth team.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...