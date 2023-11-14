Peter Ndlovu boost for Warriors

THE senior national soccer team has got a very big morale boost ahead of their Group C World Cup qualifier match against Rwanda tomorrow after former Warriors captain Peter “Nsukuzonke” Ndlovu landed in the East Central African country yesterday.

The legendary Nsukuzonke was reportedly invited by the Lincoln Mutasa led Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Normalisation Committee (NC) to be in Rwanda for the two Warriors assignments against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Social media has been awash with pictures of the great Nsukuzonke posing for pictures with Warriors players at their base in Rwanda.

After taking on Rwanda at Huye Stadium tomorrow, Ndlovu will also watch his fellow countrymen face Nigeria at the same venue on Sunday.

Zimbabwe were forced to adopt Rwanda, the land of a thousand hills, as their home as the country does not have a homologated stadium to host international matches.-

