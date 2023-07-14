Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach the final and near an eighth title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic closed in on a record-tying eighth title at Wimbledon and fifth in a row by repeatedly serving his way out of potential trouble to beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic saved all six break points he faced — including a pair that were set points for Sinner at 5-4 in the third — and reached his ninth final at the All England Club. It’s also his 35th final at all Grand Slam tournaments, more than any man or woman in tennis history.

He is seeking a 24th major singles championship overall, which would set the mark for the most in the Open era, which began in 1968. Roger Federer is the only man to have won eight singles trophies at Wimbledon. Martina Navratilova won the women’s championship nine times.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, will meet No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for the trophy on Sunday. Alacaraz and Medvedev were scheduled to play their semifinal later Friday.

Because of rain in the morning, all four remaining men warmed up under a closed retractable roof. Medvedev, who hasn’t been scheduled to play on Centre Court all tournament until now, was allowed to hold his hitting session there; the three other semifinalists trained at No. 1 Court.

