Chamisa ditches trench-colleagues, goes on one-man campaign

HARARE – The embattled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, continues to snub his former trusted lieutenants, preferring to work with the new and young members that he personally hand-picked, the Harare Post has learnt.

According to Zim Current News, this was revealed by a source within the CCC party who was appalled by Chamisa’s disregard for efforts made by his old guards, Tendai Biti and Luke Tamborinyoka, in crafting that party’s draft manifesto.

“The president (Chamisa) has been editing and finalising the CCC blueprint with Peter Robinson, a British who was part of the drafting team. He has not even once consulted with the originators of that document. This has irked Tendai Biti, who saw his political career within the CCC being pushed further and further into a political void.

“This is the reason why Luke Tamborinyoka flew to Europe to further his studies, while Zamtshiya has joined the Tyson Wabantu Movement,” said the source, who declined to be identified.

Political analyst Terrence Chipwanya highlighted that Chamisa ill-timed his purge as his election campaign was now suffering financial strain because of it.

“You do not kill the goose that lays the golden eggs; no successful campaign can thrive without financial muscle. By frustrating his old guard, Chamisa has killed the goose that lays the golden eggs.

“They left with their money and financial influence. Biti warned his friends in the United States to distance themselves from Chamisa as he has gone rogue, while Zamtshiya and Tamborinyoka have taken their wallets elsewhere,” said Chipwanya.

Meanwhile, some members of the CCC have indicated that by working with Robinson, Chamisa is trying to appease the United Kingdom into sponsoring the CCC campaign trail ahead of the August 23, 2023, Harmonised General Elections.

