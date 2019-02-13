Nottingham Forest’s Tendayi Darikwa donates football shirts and boots to children in Zimbabwe

The Forest right-back has represented his country on the international stage three times and made the gesture to help promote grassroots football and “bring some joy to the next generation”.

Darikwa, who was born in Nottingham to Zimbabwean expatriate parents in 1991, made his competitive debut for the country in October’s African Cup of Nations win over DR Congo.

The 27-year-old said: “It is important for me to donate items such as boots and kit to the younger generation back home.

“They are not as privileged as some of the communities over here so I always try and help when I can.”

Tendayi Darikwa ✔@TendayiDarikwa I hope these shirts, boots and other items of footwear bring some joy to the next generation

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to praise the right-backs generous donation.

“Brilliant gesture. Certainly will bring happiness”, added Jazz.

