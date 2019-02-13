23 illegal miners feared dead in Battlefields

At least 23 illegal gold miners are feared dead after being trapped in shafts at two mines in Battlefields, Kadoma following heavy rains that led to the collapse of a dam wall last night.

The miners were reportedly trapped since 11pm last night at the RioZim-owned Cricket Mine and another one owned by a Mr Baxter.

The mines have three linked shafts said to be 30 metres deep and have 20 metre-wide tunnels.

RioZim spokesperson Mr Wilson Gwatiringa said he was on his way to the accident site to assess the situation and will issue a statement.

