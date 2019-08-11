Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Aubameyang seals victory for the Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle head coach began with a defeat as Arsenal launched their new Premier League campaign with victory on Tyneside.

Aubameyang’s assured 58th-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 victory in a tight encounter at a rain-soaked St James’ Park.

The game was played out in front of a crowd of 47,635, almost 5,000 below capacity, as some fans staged a boycott over owner Mike Ashley’s running of the club, and while the Magpies gave as good as they got for long periods – Jonjo Shelvey hit a post before the break – they struggled to create chances and were made to pay for it.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery largely kept his powder dry as summer signings Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli were introduced from the bench, but they headed home satisfied with a sixth win in seven visits to St James’