Liverpool and Man United stitched up a boring draw

Premier League leaders Manchester United maintained their three-point gap on Liverpool with a goalless draw at Anfield.

But United would have inflicted a first league home defeat on the Reds in 68 games if it was not for Alisson’s heroics late on.

The Liverpool goalkeeper superbly denied Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to keep his side’s impressive home record intact.

Liverpool started brightly when Roberto Firmino’s shot deflected into the path of Andy Robertson, who fired over on 15 minutes.

Firmino was at the heart of things once more, but arguably made the wrong decision to shoot rather than play an unmarked Robertson through on goal.

United’s first meaningful attack came when Luke Shaw was tripped outside the box by Xherdan Shaqiri, who picked up a yellow card for the foul.

And Fernandes fired the resulting free-kick inches wide of Alisson’s goal.

Liverpool felt aggrieved going into the break as referee Paul Tierney blew early for half-time, despite Sadio Mane being in a one-on-one situation.

Fourth official Craig Pawson gave a minute of additional time, however, Tierney blew up a few seconds early.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and midfielder Thiago Alcantara looked dismayed by the decision.

Manchester United’s first effort on target occurred when Fernandes’ long-range effort was comfortably saved by Alisson in the 65th minute.

The game burst into life 10 minutes later as Luke Shaw raced down the left with his cutback finding Fernandes, who was denied by the outstanding Alisson.

Thiago, appearing at Anfield for the first time since his summer move from Bayern Munich, tested De Gea with a 25-yard strike in the 78th minute.

But that was Liverpool’s best chance of the second-half as Mohamed Salah, Mane and Firmino failed to trouble United’s defence.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men almost won it when Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross deflected into Pogba’s path, but Alisson stood tall once again to keep the game scoreless.

Liverpool could drop to fourth in the Premier League table if Man City beat Crystal Palace on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, United’s lead at the top has been cut to two points thanks to Leicester’s win over Southampton on Saturday.

