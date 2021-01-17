What football stars, analysts said at Bwanya’s burial

The late former Caps United Chairman, Shepherd Bwanya, who died this Saturday has been laid to rest at the Glen Forest cemetery.

Under his watch, Caps United won their first league title since independence and Makepekepe would go on to win other trophies during his 6-years at the club.

Former Caps United President, Twine Phiri said Bwanya was an effective communicator.

“When I came to Caps United coming from the supporters, he is the one who introduced me to the team. He would make sure that you understand what he is saying and what he wants to do,” said Phiri.

According to veteran soccer commentator, Charles Mabika, Bwanya had so much respect for others.

“He would come to me and ask what to do sometimes, not just me but everyone in the media fraternity. It shows you the quality of the man.

“He respected everyone even the ones that everyone would shun,” Mabika said.

Former Caps United Striker, Alois Bunjira weighed in saying Bwanya wanted to see progress in his players.

“He is the one who signed me to Caps and when I wanted to go to South Africa. He made sure the move was as smooth as possible and he made sure that everyone who wanted to transfer he made sure that there was progress in every player’s life.”

He wrote on his Facebook page: “My first-ever meeting with this good man was when we were in Camp with the Under 23 team, preparing for an Olympic Games qualifier against Nigeria at UZ in December 1995.

“He came to the camp himself to see Stewart Murisa and me. We were called to meet him by his car near the Wembley Stadium. At that time we had just finished the season with Blackpool, but still contracted until 31 December. He quickly briefed us that he wanted us at CAPS United and the coach Steve Kwashi had stressed that he does everything in his power to get us. We told him that we were still contracted to Blackpool but no longer interested in going back there. On the other hand, though, Dynamos had also approached us through Morison Sifelani.

“Mr Bwanya pleaded with us not to join Dynamos as he would give us very good contracts at CAPS United. I told him that I was already preparing to go to Poland as my air ticket had already been bought by Grabowski. If he wanted us, he would have to discuss that with Grabowski. Because Grabowski didn’t like Dynamos that much, he welcomed the idea of us joining CAPS United.

“An agreement was then reached that should I not like it in Poland, I would come back and join CAPS United. With that concluded, all was set. But Mr Bwanya being Mr Bwanya, he came back to the camp the next day after meeting, Grabowski, with contracts. He said I should just sign before I left for Poland because he wanted the assurance. We then drove to his office at Geddes in town where we did the negotiations for the signing on fee, and we signed on the dotted line.”

Meanwhile, former Amazulu player Saidi Saidi who passed on this Friday after a freak accident was laid to rest this Sunday in Sanyati.