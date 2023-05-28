Leeds United relegated from Premier League

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ three-season stay in the Premier League is over after a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham confirmed the team’s relegation on Sunday.

Harry Kane and Pedro Porro scored early in each half to put Spurs 2-0 ahead and, although Jack Harrison reduced the deficit, Kane struck a game-clinching second in what could be his last game for the London club.

Tottenham substitute Lucas Moura sliced through a porous defense in stoppage time to complete the misery for Leeds, which ultimately would have gone down even with a win at Elland Road.

Leeds went into the final day needing not only victory but for relegation rivals Everton and Leicester to drop points. Since they both won, Leeds’ 21st league defeat of the season was immaterial and home fans vented their frustration and anger after the final whistle sounded.

Tottenham finished in eighth place and missed out on qualification for European competition next season.

Leeds has not kept a clean sheet since February and its hopes of doing so on Sunday were extinguished in just the second minute.

The ease with which Porro and Son Heung-min combined to carve open the defense typified Leeds’ season, with Kane finding space to provide a finish.

Leeds fans responded to Kane’s 29th league goal of the season with raucous defiance, chanting “We’re going down.”

Leeds’ players rallied and did their best to give something back to the Elland Road faithful, with Robin Koch spurning their best chance when heading wayward from in front of goal from Rodrigo’s cross before Pascal Struijk’s shot was deflected for a corner.

Leeds’ interim manager, Sam Allardyce, cut a forlorn figure in the dugout and saw his side waste further first-half chances as Rodrigo headed Adam Forshaw’s cross off target and Rasmus Kristensen volleyed over.

Spurs continually threatened on the break without creating any more first-half scoring chances, but they soon remedied that. Just as they had done in the first half, Leeds conceded inside the opening two minutes of the second as Kane brilliantly set up Porro, who arrowed a low shot into the far corner from a narrow angle.

Leeds gamely searched for a goal of its own and was rewarded when Harrison made space on the edge of the area to drill a low shot into the far corner.

But within two minutes, Tottenham restored its two-goal advantage. Sanchez’s simple long clearance caught out the Leeds defense and Kane curled a neat finish inside the far post.

As Leeds fans showed their ire at their club’s plight in the closing stages, Moura — in his last appearance for the club — completed the scoring after a mazy run from halfway before chants of “Sack the board” rang out through the home terraces.

Kane has one year left on his contract and the England captain refused to discuss his Tottenham future after the match.

“It is part and parcel of being a footballer,” Kane said of the speculation, “especially when you are at the top of your game.

“I have focused on this season and helping the team as much as possible. I am just looking forward to a nice break and some games with England.”

