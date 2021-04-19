Jose Mourinho: New specialist in failure

DURBAN – Jose Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on Monday morning which left Twitter buzzing. As the news was hardly surprising, some saw the lighter side of it.

The self-proclaimed “special one” paid the price as Spurs have been struggling for consistency this season, currently finding themselves seventh in the league and five points adrift of the top four with six games remaining.

The 58-year-old took charge of Spurs in November 2019 following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and whilst they did churn out some good displays under his leadership, they failed to show any significant signs of improvement, nor did they look like a side that was capable of challenging for major trophies.

It looks to be an interesting next few months ahead for Spurs and the club will have to appoint their next manager, knowing that the future of striker Harry Kane is up in the air.

Kane was one of the players who paid tribute to his former boss on Twitter.

Speculation has emerged that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss lost his job after protesting Tottenham’s decision to join the controversial proposed European Super League.

However, reliable football pundits Fabrizio Romano and Ian Dennis have since stated that Mourinho lost his job purely due to his club’s less than spectacular results which has seen them win just one out of their last five league games.