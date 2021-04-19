Benefits of drinking hot water with lemon or green tea before bed

I HAVE had a mug of warm lemon water before bed for a few months now, but usually because it sounded good and I wanted something warm besides coffee.

When I saw several pictures and posts floating around the internet promoting the benefits of drinking lemon water before you sleep, I decided to investigate this habit I had already been doing.

Health experts reveal that lemons are full of health benefits. While we often consume lemons because of their vitamin C content, they also contain other nutrients and minerals such as pectin, vitamin E, vitamin B.

They reveal that a glass of lemon water will boost your immune system and promote your well-being by eliminating free radicals that may otherwise promote illness and disease, and that it can also balance your body’s pH levels to promote cell function and structure.

They also reveal that lemon water also acts as a diuretic that increases urination to help purify your body and your urinary tract (again, moderate your bedtime consumption wisely). That the citric acid in lemons can help prevent kidney stones by making your urine less acidic.

To prepare a cup of lemon water, squeeze fresh lemon or pour lemon juice into a mug of warm water. Here’s an easy recipe.

Ingredients

1 lemon

⅓ glass of boiling water

¼ glass of cold water

Method

Firstly, warm the water by mixing ⅓ glass of boiling water with ¼ glass of cold water.

Squeeze the lemon into that warm water and you are done.

And green tea? A new trend is to drink it at night. Advocates swear it helps them get a better night’s sleep and wake up feeling more rested.

According to Healthline, drinking tea at night comes with some downsides and may not be for everyone but the benefits are that it helps promote sleep quality and quantity.

They say theanine is believed to be the main sleep-promoting compound in green tea, and it works by reducing stress-related hormones and neuron excitement in your brain, which allows your brain to relax.