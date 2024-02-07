Is wealth flaunting FC Wangu Mazodze broke?

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Wealth flaunting FC Wangu Mazodze is begging for financial assistance from Masvingo City Council.

The Masvingo based Zimbabwe Football Associating (ZIFA) Eastern Region Division One club applied to the city begging for affiliation fees for the 2024/25 season.

Masvingo City shot down the appeal but allowed the club to use Mucheke Stadium for its training sessions once a week.

“Council resolved to recommend that the request by Wangu Mazodze Football Club for financial assistance towards payment of affiliation fees to the 2024 season be turned down given that the Club is privately owned.

“That Wangu Mazodze Football Club be granted one day per week free use of Mucheke Stadium for training purposes,” reads Masvingo City Finance and General Purposes Committee meeting minutes held last Tuesday.

Club chairperson Trevor Chateuka told The Mirror that he is not aware of the appeal.

“For now I don’t have any comment until I communicate with the ones in Masvingo. But how can you say that we are financially unstable while we are opening a new club in the Central Region and still in negotiations with the Northern Region to get a slot there,” he said.

Ironically the club registered and affiliated a new team with the ZIFA Central Region Division One league in January.

A source told The Mirror that the club has failed to fix a fleet of old busses allegedly bought from Miles Coaches last year.

The four busses spent the better part of the 2023/ 24 season parked in a garage in Mucheke and have since been sold off to sustain operations.

“The club bought old busses that spent the better part of the 2023/24 season parked in a garage in Mucheke as the club failed to fix them. The team bus was last used on September 17, 2023, when the team travelled to Rusape to face Midway FC at Vhengere Stadium. The club has been using a kombi for its travels since then. We are not sure if they were returned to their previous owners or sold off to sustain operations,” said the source that spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Another source said that the club is struggling as its sole benefactor, Dr Richard Mazodze has allegedly reduced his funds.

Efforts to get a comment from Mazodze were futile. He often sends voice messages in football groups bragging that he is wealthy and all his players are well looked after. – Masvingo Mirror

