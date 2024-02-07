Tongaat-run schools attain excellent A level pass rates

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – Two high schools run byTongaat Hulett have attained some of the best A Level results in the Zimsec November 2023 exams, according to reports just released.

Hippo Valley and Mufakose High Schools in Chiredzi recorded 99% and 98.9% pass rates respectively.

The schools also had 19 and 20 candidates respectively who got 15 points and above.

Hippo Valley High head, Luckson Gondo attributed the outstanding performance to hardworking teachers.

“I have a team of staff members who go an extra mile to make our children pass and that is the secret why we have been recording high pass rates every year,” said Gondo.

Of the 97 candidates, 18 students at Hippo Valley had 15 points while the highest had 16 points and 13 are boys while 6 are girls.

Seventy-seven candidates have 9 points.

Mufakose High School had 91 candidates and of those 69 candidates got 9 points.

Other Tongaat run schools Terry Goss and Alpha Mpapa recorded 100 % pass rates but their number of candidates who sat for the exams are much smaller for comparison with the first two. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...