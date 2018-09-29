Grobbelaar Hails Alisson Impact

Legandary Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has paid tribute to new Reds’ goalie Alisson. Grobbelaar played for the Reds between 1981 and 1994.

The Zimbabwean had a reputation for eccentricity and won 6 league titles, 3 FA Cups, 3 League Cups and 2 European Cups with the club.

Grobbelaar is enthused by what he has seen from Alisson, “Any goalkeeper that’s going to play for Liverpool is going to be looked at and scrutinised,

“To come to Liverpool you’re going to have to have big ‘cojones’, a big reputation, and we’ve got one of the biggest reputations in goalkeeping in Alisson.

“From his point of view he’s come out of Brazil at a young age, played at Roma and done well there, and now he’s come to Liverpool, so he’s only stepping up from where he started.

“He’s got a big personality, too. He’s bringing some calmness and he’s a goalkeeper that can actually catch a ball from crosses, which is a good thing.”