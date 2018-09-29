Terrence Howard will never make another Marvel movie

Terrence Howard has no interest in ever returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 49-year-old actor appeared in the first ‘Iron Man’ film as James Rhodes but was replaced in the sequels and subsequent MCU movies by Don Cheadle – who got to take on the War Machine mantle – following a fallout with Robert Downey Jr. who portrays Tony Stark and his metal-clad alter ego.

The ‘Empire’ star – who has now buried the hatchet with Downey – has revealed that he is often asked by Marvel fans when he’s going to return as War Machine but he is adamant he would never go back to the MCU.

Appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live”, a caller asked Howard if he would ever appear in a future Marvel film now he is civil with Robert again.

Prompting him to reply: “You know what’s so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he’s done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, ‘Am I going to come back and be War Machine? Am I going to come back and be War Machine?’

“I think they could have a huge franchise off of it. But f**k ’em.”

The feud began after Howard accused Downey, 53, of abandoning him when he tried to negotiate a better fee to appear in ‘Iron Man 2’.

He previously explained: “We did a three-picture deal, so that means that you did the deal ahead of time. It was going to be a certain amount for the first one, a certain amount for the second one, a certain amount for the third.

“They came to me with the second and said, ‘Look, we will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you.’ And I called my friend – that I helped get the first job – and he didn’t call me back for three months.”

Howard and Downey eventually patched things up between one another in 2017 after “we just realised that life is too short. Life’s too short. Everybody is making money now”.