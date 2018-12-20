Ghanaian match agent writes to Zimbabwe to organise friendlies ahead of AFCON in London

Ghanaian football agent Justin Addo has contacted the Zimbabwe Football Association to organize friendly matches for the Warriors ahead of their participation at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In a letter to ZIFA, Addo, based in the United Kingdom, stated how he wants Zimbabwe to camp in London for one week in May ahead of the tournament.

The FIFA and UEFA-accredited match agent has already held talks with ZIFA’s through UK representative Marshall Gore.

A letter written on 27 November, 2018 by Addo’s Proball International company read: ”Further to our discussions, I would like to confirm that we would like to invite the Zimbabwe national team to a pre-Afcon training camp here in the UK at the end of May.

”We will bear the cost of air tickets and hotel accommodation (full board), as well as ground transport and training facilities for a delegation of 25 people.’

”If Zimbabwe does not qualify for Afcon, then we will invite them for a friendly match, same delegation number for two nights plus air tickets as well as a fee of $ 50,000.”