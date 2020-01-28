Ed Woodward: Manchester United executive vice-chairman’s house attacked by fans

MANCHESTER – Ed Woodward’s Cheshire home has been targeted by a mob of Manchester United fans.

A video emerged on social media on Tuesday evening of a group of hooded figures appearing to throw red flares over the gate of the United executive vice-chairman’s house.

The video featured the caption “Ed Woodward’s gonna die.”

Manchester United released the following statement regarding the incident: “Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.