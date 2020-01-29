Chiyangwa To Announce New AAG Executive

AFFIRMATIVE Action Group (AAG) founder, Philip Chiyangwa will next month announce new executive committee members of the 1994 organisation.

In an interview, Chiyangwa, a prominent businessman and Zanu PF politician, said the current executive’s tenure was long overdue and it was time the organisation appointed a new team that will move the group forward.

AAG was formed 26 years ago to promote black economic empowerment.

“I think for a long time now I have been under so much pressure with respect to the appointment of the Affirmative Action Group new executive,” said Chiyangwa.

“Two years ago, I had to rethink about the objectives and the mission of this organisation and I have come to the conclusion that in February 2020, I will be making the announcement of a new executive,” said Chiyangwa.

“Terms of the Chamu Chiwanza led executive committee expired and I have thought of the new appointees thoroughly.”

Former Cabinet ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Patrick Zhuwao once served as AAG President and Vice President, respectively. Former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, was also once a Vice President of AAG.

"The organisation was founded on the principle that we want to defend what we have and actually agitate for more," Chiyangwa said.