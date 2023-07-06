Chapungu FC appoints Marimo as interim coach after sacking Zuze

GWERU-Chapungu Football Club has appointed Tawanda Marimo as interim head coach after sacking Clemence Zuze earlier this week.

The Gweru-based Division 1 outfit public relations officer Kennedy Khombo confirmed the appointment in a statement released to The Mirror.

“Chapungu Football Club (the Club) wishes to advise esteemed members of the Press and all valued stakeholders that it has parted ways with coach Zuze.

“The head coach’s departure from the team’s technical set-up is part of a restructuring exercise aimed at reviving the club’s chances of winning the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League and gaining promotion to play in the country’s top-flight football league.

“The Club would like to express its profound gratitude to the outgoing head coach for his dedicated service to the team and wish him well in his future endeavours.

“The club hereby confirms the appointment of first assistant coach Tawanda Marimo as interim head coach. Appointment of a substantive head coach will be announced in due course,” reads part of the statement. – Masvingo Mirror

