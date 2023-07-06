Mutodi shoots at CCC members at a rally

BIKITA-Fomer Deputy Minister for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service and Bikita South Zanu PF candidate Energy Mutodi this morning allegedly shot twice at Coalition for Citizen Change (CCC) members gathered at Baradzanwa Township waiting for Nelson Chamisa.

He allegedly besieged the venue with two trucks laden with Zanu PF supporters and threw stones at the CCC supporters. He was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) member in Bikita South. According to a source, when CCC members confronted them, Mutodi fired at them.

“Mutodi, who was driving an H2 Hammer came to the rally with two other trucks full of Zanu PF supporters and started skidding at the venue. His supporters were throwing stones at CCC members. When CCC members confronted the group Mutodi fired two shots at the crowd,” said the source.

However, Mutodi confirmed that a gun was fired and said it was his security aide. “Yes, I can confirm that shots were fired, but I am not the one. My security aide took my gun and fired warning shots at CCC members who were stoning our vehicles.

“I was going to Village 8A and 8B to distribute maize and the CCC members started stoning our vehicles. Our supporters are gathered at the distribution centres,” said Mutodi. – Masvingo Mirror

