Police Seize Inflatable Boats Used for Smuggling on Zimbabwe-South Africa Border

BEITBRIDGE, South Africa – In a crackdown on illegal activities along the Zimbabwe-South Africa border, police have seized seven inflatable boats believed to have been used for smuggling counterfeit goods between the two countries.

According to the Times Live, The seizures occurred at the Beitbridge port of entry, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba stated that the border policing team made the seizures during a coordinated operation. Alongside confiscating the inflatable boats, the police also apprehended 26 suspects for various offenses.

Among the offenses noted were illegal mining, possession of illicit cigarettes, and contravention of the Immigration Act. Additionally, authorities confiscated mining equipment, including tipper trucks, an excavator, jackhammers, iron bars, and shovels.

The suspects are expected to appear in various magistrate’s courts to face charges related to their alleged involvement in illegal activities along the border.

The crackdown highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat smuggling and other illicit activities in the region.

