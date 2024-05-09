Bayern Munich labelled sore losers making up stuff about match officials

Spread the love

MADRID -Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt revealed that the linesman apologized to him for incorrectly raising the flag for offside before he scored what could have been a crucial late equalizer in the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

De Ligt’s goal, deep into stoppage time, would have leveled the score at 2-2, likely sending the match into extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, the goal did not count as the referee blew the whistle for offside before the play could be completed.

“The linesman said to me, ‘I’m sorry, I made a mistake,’” De Ligt said after the 2-1 loss, during which Madrid secured a stoppage-time winner by Joselu following a VAR intervention that overturned an initial offside call. However, on that occasion, the other linesman allowed the play to continue.

“The rule says that if it’s not clear offside … you have to keep playing,” De Ligt emphasized. “And if you go in the last minute and you whistle like this, I think this is a big mistake. If it’s offside or not, I don’t know, VAR can check it, but if you don’t check it, how can you see it? This is a shame.”

The VAR also intervened in the 71st minute to disallow a Madrid goal due to a foul by defender Nacho Fernández on Joshua Kimmich. Joselu had equalized in the 88th minute after a mistake by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The victory propelled Madrid into the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

Reflecting on the match, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel criticized the officials, labeling the decision as “disastrous” and feeling almost like a “betrayal.”

“To raise the flag in a decision like this, in a close decision in the last minute, and the referee as well… The referee does not have to whistle,” Tuchel expressed. “He sees that we win the second ball, he sees that we get the shot away. To whistle is a very very bad decision. It’s against the rules and it’s a bad decision from both of them.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...