ANC looks to Zanu PF’s survival instincts

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party has reportedly received an invitation from its ally, the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, to participate in the final stages of election campaigns ahead of the highly anticipated vote scheduled for May 29.

According to state media in Zimbabwe, Zanu PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu confirmed that the party had been invited by the ANC to join its electioneering efforts.

“We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us,” Mpofu stated, as reported by the State-run The Herald newspaper.

Mpofu emphasized that Zanu PF hopes for the elections in South Africa to adhere to the rules and protocols set by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on elections.

“We wish them the best in their efforts to conduct their elections,” he added.

The ANC and its alliance partners are intensifying their campaign efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province this week, aiming to secure a majority vote in one of the country’s significant economic hubs.

The campaign aims to highlight the development achievements since 1994 and the party’s stance on various national and international issues, including the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The province is expected to be highly competitive, with multiple parties, including the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, and Economic Freedom Fighters, vying to improve their electoral performances. The emergence of the Jacob Zuma-led MK party adds another dimension to the political landscape.

Former President Thabo Mbeki is scheduled to join the campaign in KwaZulu-Natal, emphasizing the ANC’s commitment to rooting out corruption within its ranks and urging residents to vote for the party in both national and provincial elections on May 29.

