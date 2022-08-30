Arsenal suffer Elneny injury blow, potentially impacting transfer plans

LONDON – Arsenal are set to be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a lengthy period after he suffered a significant injury in Saturday’s win over Fulham. The Gunners could now prioritise the signing of a midfielder before the end of the transfer window on Thursday.

Elneny came into the Arsenal side on Saturday following a thigh injury picked up by Thomas Partey in training. The Egyptian played the entire 90 minutes as Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to win 2-1.

However, The Athletic claims Elneny suffered an injury during the game which did not become apparent until late that evening. PA report it is a hamstring injury for 30-year-old and the club and player are still waiting for the full extent of the issue, but it is expected he will have a chunky spell out of the team.

Arsenal were prioritising the signing of a winger before the window shuts on Thursday evening. Wolves star Pedro Neto was their top target, though that deal seemed unlikely due to the asking price.