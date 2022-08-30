Wadyajena accused of shocking arrogance

POLITICAL analyst Ibbo Mandaza has described Zanu-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena as “arrogant” after he dared the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to confiscate all his property.

Wadyajena made the utterances recently after Zacc seized his fleet of trucks, which will be held pending the outcome of a court case where he is accused of fraud together with three Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) executives.

Wadyajena and his co-accused: Pious Manamike (54), Maxmore Njanji (47), Fortunate Maloi (34) and Chiedza Danha (39) were recently granted $100 000 bail each by Harare magistrate Stenford Mambanje.

They are facing fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5,8 million. While addressing Zanu-PF supporters at a local school in his constituency last week, Wadyajena taunted Zacc saying it should go on and take everything that belonged to him.

During a presentation at the Centre for Natural Resources Governance’s 10th anniversary celebrations in Harare, Mandaza described Wadyajena’s utterances as “shocking and scary”.

He said the arrogance being displayed by Wadyajena showed that he could have a lot of money stashed elsewhere.

“When I heard the Gokwe-Nembudziya MP boasting saying that Zacc should take everything, I think this was meant to say that he has enough money elsewhere, and that was arrogant. You get scared. l also believe criminality in this country should just stop,” Mandaza said

He said Zimbabwe should account for all looted funds stashed outside the country; including the missing US$15 billion that the late former President Robert Mugabe alleged was looted from Chiadzwa diamond fields.

“It’s true that in Zimbabwe we lost US$15 billion dollars worth of diamonds. Zimbabwe will have to one day account for the loot that is outside the country and make our economy get going again. It’s very unfortunate that it is difficult to travel to Victoria Falls by road because of poor roads when the country has natural resources.

“The Zimbabwean economy is in shambles, and something needs to be done urgently,” Mandaza added.