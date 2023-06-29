4 Zimuto High pupils to represent Zim in Togo

MASVINGO-Four Zimuto High School students are going to compete at the fifteenth edition of the Pan African Debate 2023 Championships (PAUDC NUTIFAFA) at the University of Lome in Lome in Togo, which runs from December 3-11, 2023.

School Public Speaking supervisor Femiya Tavaziva confirmed the development. She said his team looks forward to winning the competition.

“We are grateful to God for putting Zimuto High on the continental map. We are optimistic that our students will excel at the PUDC NUTIFAFA Debate competitions,’’ she said.

The school came second at national competitions held in Mazoe after Star Leader Academy. Both institutions will represent the country at the regional edition. The debate teams participated in the Sustainable Environmental Conservation Trust Agency (SECTA) debates. SECTA runs public speaking events and debates.

Competition participants argue over given topics in a British parliamentary style. This year’s theme is; Non-violence as a weapon of peace. The competition will have 120 debate teams.

Zimuto High has two debate groups, Gold Mafia comprising Theophilus Beans and Nicole Jerevengwa. Beans was voted one of the best speakers. Purple Cupcake has Vesters Makhado and Solace Zunza.

