Zimbabwean churches embrace lock down measures

As the nation continues to observe measures put in place to curb the spread of covid-19, the indigenous churches council of Zimbabwe in Mashonaland east has thrown its weight behind intervention measures being employed by government.

Council Elder and Johane Masowe Nguwo Chena leader, Madzibaba Echoes Chore told members of the apostolic sect at a function to distribute rice donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe the lockdown has been effective in reducing the number of people infected by the virus.

“We are fully behind the measures taken by government and we will continue to support the initiatives so that we curb the spread of this deadly virus,” he said.

Members of the church who benefitted from the donation thanked President Mnangagwa for remembering them during this difficult period.

“I would like to thank the president for remembering us during this difficult period I hope we will win this war against the virus. As the elderly, this donation has come at the right time as we have been struggling to put food on the table,” they said.

The distribution of the donations was held under strict social distancing guidelines as recommended by the ministry of health and child care. – ZBC