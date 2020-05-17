Zimbabwe home affairs Minister to investigate abduction of MDC officials

The Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe has instructed the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga to investigate circumstances surrounding the abduction of 3 MDC officials on the 13th of May.

Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri were abducted after being arrested by police at a roadblock during a flash demonstration in Warren Park.

Kazembe promised the nation that no stone will be left unturned during the process.

Read the full statement below:

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has taken note of the huge interest and concern which has been caused by the alleged disappearance of MDC Alliance members Johana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Christine Marova in Harare on the 13th of May 2020 and the subsequent location at Super General Dealer on the 15th of May 2020.

While the circumstances pertaining to the whole case are not clear my Ministry has directed the Commissioner General of Police to institute full scale investigations into the matter. 1 want to assure Zimbabweans that no stone will be left unturned with a view of finding out exactly what happened after the flash demonstration in Warren Park by MDC Alliance members.

This inquiry will also include the way the story was covered in the media in order to iron out a lot of grey areas for the benefit of the public and in the process reveal the correct circumstances in the whole matter.

Finally, may I, therefore, reiterate that Zimbabweans should wait for the outcome of the investigations before coming up with unsubstantiated conclusions.