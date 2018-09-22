Zimbabwe Church slams gay teacher

HARARE – The church says the public announcement made by a deputy headmaster from a local private high school where he divulged his sexual orientation is unfortunate and overboard.

The pastors concurred that Zimbabwe has bigger issues like the cholera outbreak to worry about, than issues of sexual orientation.

Many people agree that sexuality and its expression are private issues that have no place in a school environment and should be explored and dealt with outside of the school environment.

The announcement was irresponsible and places numerous burdens on the school community especially since the deputy head is claiming that he has the support of the school head, the other deputy head and the chairman of the board of governors.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) president Pastor Shingi Munyeza said people must not be diverted.

President and co-founder of Zoe Life Changing Ministries and Grace Unlimited Ministries Apostle Florence Kanyati weighed in saying Zimbabwe has laws against gay sex and openly expressing his sexuality to students at a school was irresponsible on the part of the deputy head.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying that he will not give gays and lesbians any special treatment, but will follow the Zimbabwean Constitution, which bans same-sex marriages.