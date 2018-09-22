US business delegation set for Harare

A business delegation from the United States is set for Harare from the 10th to the 20th of next month to explore prospects for cooperation in realising Zimbabwe’s vision of at middle income economy by 2030.

Years after the guns of the liberation war in Zimbabwe fell thousands of human, livestock and wildlife continue to be lost through landmines planted by the Smith regime to stop movement of people, hence the need to ensure the silent killers are removed to allow the people to get their lives back to normal again and utilise their land for food security and generating incomes.

The organisation founded by Heidi Kuhn helps in removing landmines and restoration of economic vitality through agricultural production for sustainable communities.

This came out of a meeting organised for President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a pct organisation Roots for Peace.

The Roots for Peace organisation meeting which was attended by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube on the President’s behalf discussed how the organisation working with some Silicon Valley chief executive officers and leaders of other companies in the US can work with Zimbabwe to establish vineyards out of the former battlegrounds.

Professor Ncube who has vast experiences from the African continent said Zimbabwe should be the first to benefit from the assistance from the organisation and create the much needed jobs and foreign currency.

He said the organisation can also help the technology incubation hubs for the benefit of Zimbabwe’s youths who form the majority of the population.

The group identified potential opportunities in the provision of a new renewable energy project in in- stream hydro-energy, revival of the coffee production sector and technology hubs among others.