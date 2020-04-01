Ugandan pastor arrested for claiming Covid-19 does not exist in Africa

Johannesburg – A Ugandan pastor has been arrested for allegedly telling his congregation that there is no Covid-19 in Africa, BBC reported.

Prosecutors charged prominent cleric Augustine Yiga for telling his Revival Christian Church in a televised comment on Friday that there is no Covid-19 in Uganda and Africa.

“Claiming that Covid-19 doesn’t exist in Africa and Uganda undermines government efforts in fighting the epidemic and exposes the public to great danger of laxity in observing the guidelines on its control and prevention,” Uganda police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told AFP news agency.

Prosecutors charged prominent cleric Augustine Yiga for telling his Revival Christian Church in a televised comment on Friday that there is no Covid-19 in Uganda and Africa. Picture: Twitter

Yiga is known for his controversial religious views and has reportedly claimed he has prophetic powers. He runs a church and a TV station.

The pastor’s lawyer said that Yiga denies the charges, based on which he could face up to seven years in jail, according to The Times.

On Tuesday Uganda reported 44 cases of Covid-19.

African News Agency