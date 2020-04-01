Zimbabwe govt slams Mnangagwa April Fools Day coronavirus report

HARARE – Zimbabwe government’s Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has refuted reports circulating on some online media publications that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

In awe published citing; Mnangagwa is said to have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The reports said Mnangagwa came down with the virus on Sunday when he started sweating while watching TV at his state residence in Harare. This was after he had a tour of the complex with VP Chiwenga and his Chinese counterparts the previous day.

Said Mutodi, “His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has not contracted CoronaVirus as peddled by some misguided elements on the social media.”

The reports had went on to say that Mnangagwa’s doctors came in around 10 pm and after an hour he was driven by ambulance accompanied by the presidential guard to Manyame Airbase where there is a VIP facility.