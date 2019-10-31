Alph Lukau endorses Bushiri and Makandiwa

Alleluia Ministries leader Pastor Alph Lukau has endorsed Prophets Emmanuel Makandiwa and Shepherd Bushiri as being Man of God that have an anointing of Fatherhood over Africa.

In a rare footage that has gone viral on the internet, Alph Lukau mentions what he terms Fathers of Faith in Africa.

Among the people that he mentions are Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Prophets Makandiwa and Bushiri.

Lukau said these are the people that he knows in his spirit they have an anointing of Fatherhood over the continent.

Other names are the late South African pastor NS Sithole, Archbishop Benson Idahosa and pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Watch the video below: