WATCH: Saviour Kasukuwere’s political manifesto

A group of Zimbabweans calling themselves #TysonWabantu Movement have unveiled a video which details a manifesto that they claim is an embodiment of the aspirations of the exiled former Politiburo member Saviour Kasukuwere who is holed up in South Africa.

There has been a social media hype calling for kasukuwere to take over leadership of the country from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Movement has not been clear whether Kasukuwere will use ZANU PF or form a new party.

Watch the manifesto below: