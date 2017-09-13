Woman pesters ex-hubby for reunion

SONENI Ncube from Lobengula West in Bulawayo apparently regrets the day she dumped her husband Ntokozo Ndlovu and eloped with another man she was allegedly caught having fun with in their bedroom.

This is because she is now alone after her lover dumped her while her ex-husband is now in another woman — Pollet Moyo’s arms.

Ndlovu from Pumula East said Ncube was always pestering him while persuading him to come back to her.

Ndlovu who refused to budge last week teamed up with his “new” wife and approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a protection order against Ncube.

In their separate applications against Ncube, they claimed she was disturbing their peace by constantly pestering Ndlovu for a reunion.

“I was customarily married to Soneni Ncube and we have two children together. We separated in January this year after I found her with a boyfriend at our matrimonial home who she later eloped with. She now comes back to my place where I am now staying with my new wife persuading me to come back to her. She is also threatening my wife so that she dumps me.

“She visits my workplace creating unnecessary scenes while bothering me for a reunion because her lover has jilted her. The other day she came to my place and found the gate locked and she jumped over it,” said Ndlovu while requesting the court to bar Ncube from pestering him.

In addition, Moyo also supported her husband’s claims saying Ncube was harassing her by coming to her place to insult her while also threatening to bewitch her as punishment for falling in love with Ndlovu.

In response Ncube however, disputed the two applicants’ submissions.

“What Ndlovu told the court is not true. He has totally lied. What happened is that he had a relationship with a certain lady I found him sleeping with on our matrimonial bed. On the other day I busted him at a city supermarket buying her some groceries. When I confronted him over that woman a misunderstanding ensued and he ended up assaulting me.

“Turning to Pollet (Moyo) she is the same woman I found sleeping with my husband on our bed. I never insulted her. When I went to her place I only requested to see Ntokozo (Ndlovu) so that we talk about the plight of our children,” responded Moyo.

In his ruling the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova ordered Ncube not to visit Ndlovu and Moyo at their workplaces and not to conduct herself in a violent manner towards them. – B-Metro