Weak sex man pleads for divorce

I’M not good enough!

That seems to be Danmore Matema’s admission that he cannot satisfy his wife’s sexual urges hence he should divorce her.

Matema from How Mine on the outskirts of Bulawayo dumped his wife Jesca Chaza at the Bulawayo courts saying she had been harassing him while also denying him his conjugal rights because he wasn’t man enough for her.

Matema said his wife was also in the habit of beating him up whenever he touches her, even by mistake.

“I am customarily married to Jesca Chaza and she’s verbally and physically abusing me. She is in the habit of insulting me with vulgar language in the presence of our six-year-old daughter and saying bad things about my relatives.

“She is also denying me conjugal rights saying I am not man enough and that there are better men than me. She beats me up every time I touch her, even it’s by mistake. She is also threatening to poison and scald me with boiling water.

“She has made my life intolerable with her cruel behaviour and as a result I am no longer interested in the marriage,” said Matema.

He said his wife was also in the habit of going to his workplace revealing their marital issues to his bosses and subordinates.

Chaza refuted her husband’s accusations saying he was the one who was abusing her by forcing her to sleep on the floor.

“He is lying to the court. For the past five years we have been staying peacefully. Problems started in December last year when he was no longer buying food and paying school fees for our child.

“That is when he took me back to my parents saying he no longer loves me but my parents refused to welcome me saying he should first pay lobola.

“After my parents had refused to take me back, he started abusing me by forcing me to sleep on the floor. I am currently sleeping on the floor and he sleeps on the bed. He only joins me on the floor whenever he wants sex,” said Chaza.

She also consented to her husband’s submissions for divorce, saying she could no longer withstand his irresponsible behaviour.

In his judgment presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya dismissed Matema’s application for a peace order saying he came to court “with dirty hands” adding that he should not use his application for a protection order as grounds for divorce.

“You are lying to the court. You are the one who is actually abusing your wife by forcing her to sleep on the floor and as a result your application for a protection order is hereby dismissed,” charged the magistrate.