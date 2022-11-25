Tax economist accused of kidnapping lover

A TOP tax economist, who has worked for an international banking corporation, is being accused of kidnapping and physically abusing his estranged girlfriend.

The trial of Cephas Makunike, failed to kick off yesterday at the Harare Magistrates Court.

He also stands accused of theft and aggravated indecent assault.

These acts were allegedly committed between March and July before the two broke up.

Makunike was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa, who deferred proceedings to December 12, for trial commencement.

His lawyer had applied that he be allowed to go through evidence brought forward by the victim.

The State has it that sometime in March, Makunike and his ex-girlfriend had a misunderstanding, and he punched her on the face several times.

It is the State’s case that sometime in May this year, Makunike visited his ex-girlfriend at her Ashdown Park House where he allegedly inserted his finger into her private parts once, without her consent.

On the other count, in July, Makunike allegedly forcibly drove her to a farm in Mazowe.

When they arrived there, he assaulted her with fists and sticks all over her body, and also pulled her braids.

Makunike also allegedly confiscated his girlfriend’s cellphone, a Huawei P20 Light.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Makunike’s arrest. – H-Metro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...