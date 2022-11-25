Zengeza residents barred from Sekuru Mashasha’s funeral

SCORES of Zengeza 3 residents are bitter after being barred from attending the funeral of Gideon Mashasha (80), whose body was found in a decomposing state in his house.

The death of Sekuru Mashasha and the discovery of his son Grant in the ceiling of the house, has become the talk of Zengeza, with many people demanding answers.

“To start with, we have been warned by Gogo Mashasha not to attend the funeral at her homestead,” said one resident.

“Hanzi kana mukandibata mawoko mozodii munehukama nemurume wangu here?

“She has not been friendly to her neighbours for some years and we were not aware that she had been ill-treating her husband as well as abusing her son.

“We want to give him a befitting send-off since he was one of the elderly residents in the community.

“As his neighbours, we benefited from his wisdom and we must not be denied time to pay our last respects,” said the resident.

Another resident said Sekuru Mashasha deserved a dignified send-off as one of the elders in their community.

“All we want is information about where Sekuru Mashasha’s funeral wake is so that we can gather and mourn him.

“Kugara nemutumbi wemunhu akafa kusvikira pakuwora uye kugarisa mwana munzvimbo yakamanikidzana zvinotiremera isu kana pakasachenurwa nekutsikwa kwetsoka dzevanhu pamba apa,” said the resident.

Three men, and two women, believed to be relatives of Sekuru Mashasha, reportedly visited the house but could not enter the gate. – H-Metro

